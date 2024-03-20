'The Nation Wants to Know' is an hour-long very funny look at modern India. From the quirks of different Indian communities to the colonial hangover of The British in India

Anuvab Pal

The Entertainment Factory at the Royal Opera House has launched the Royal Opera House Comedy Series with the grand-opening by stand-up comic, playwright, screenwriter, and novelist Anuvab Pal’s ‘The Nation Wants to Know’ in association with Avid Learning on April 26 from 7:30 pm.

'The Nation Wants to Know' is an hour-long very funny look at modern India. From the quirks of different Indian communities to the colonial hangover of The British in India. From the oddity of news headlines to the absurdity of everyday Indian behavior, From the new high-rises that define new India, to the digital India that older people struggle to comprehend, everything is gently laughed at, in a rollicking hour you don't want to miss. Anuvab has performed all over the world to audiences from Oslo to Sydney. This is his South Mumbai homecoming.

The Royal Opera House Comedy Series aims to be a delightful array of monthly performances, featuring the country's leading stand-up artists. Starting with English, the humor extravaganza will diversify by presenting performances in regional languages, adding a multilingual flavor to the comedy scene.



The Royal Opera House, Mumbai, with its rich history and grandeur, constantly strives to present the classic, diverse, and contemporary genres in art attracting patrons of all ages and backgrounds by bringing in leading artists from around the country and across the globe to the maximum city! Being India’s only surviving Opera House, we recognize the importance of leveraging the stage to showcase the talents and skill of performing artists from all over while also exposing the audiences to multidisciplinary cross-genre fusions and collaborations.

Having previously presented thought-provoking comedy writing workshops and insightful humor-themed panel discussions, they now take their collaboration a notch above with the kick-off of the comedy series.

This event won't be the first time Royal Opera House Mumbai's stage has seen a standup in action. In the past, the venu has had an exquisite lineup of some of India's leading comedians such as Rohan Joshi, Kenny Sebastian, Aditi Mittal, Kanan Gill and Amit Tandon to name a few. We have also had a Marathi Standup with BhaDiPa opening our doors to regional comic audiences. We look forward to many more nights filled with laughter!

Mumbaikars can attend the show with their loved ones and experience a very clever, very hilarious and a spectacularly funny act that has done over a 1,000 shows world over.

When: Friday, April 26

Time: 7:30 pm onwards

Where: Royal Opera House Mumbai

Tickets: BookMyShow.com