Sailing the high seas: Why more people in Mumbai are indulging in sailing

Updated on: 15 March,2024 10:30 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Nascimento Pinto | nascimento.pinto@mid-day.com

Among the many different activities that Mumbai offers, more and more people are taking to sailing, as more private players offer unique experiences right in the middle of the hustle and bustle of the city to experience the city through its waters

Sailing the high seas: Why more people in Mumbai are indulging in sailing

More people are going sailing in Mumbai to try out some offbeat activities in the city. Photo Courtesy: Shaun Dsouza

Key Highlights

  1. More Mumbaikars are taking up sailing as an offbeat activity in the city
  2. While it has always existed, people weren`t aware or thought it was very expensive
  3. People can get to know more about Mumbai, its maritime history and art through sailing

Last week, Misha Paul embarked on her first-ever sailing experience. “It was an incredible experience,” she reacts, continuing, “We sailed from Mumbai to Mandhwa and the vastness of the sea coupled with the quietness of it all, was mind-blowing. I also love trying out new experiences.”

