Samsung launches bespoke home appliances featuring Artificial Intelligence capabilities and enhanced connectivity

Samsung’s bespoke appliances in India including refrigerator, air conditioner, microwave and washing machine are now powered by AI. Photo Courtesy: Samsung

Consumer electronics brand Samsung has launched bespoke appliances that are powered by AI, demonstrating the future of connected and sustainable homes, in Samsung BKC at the Jio World Plaza.

With inbuilt Wi-Fi, internal cameras and AI chips, the latest appliances featuring bespoke AI seamlessly connect and provide convenient home management with easy to access controls through the SmartThings Application.

“We are introducing bespoke AI, our next big innovation in home appliances which will ensure smarter living for Indian homes and reduce energy consumption, contributing to a greener planet. With our bespoke AI-powered home appliances, consumers will be able to customise their choices, get easy controls for elders and kids, and get seamless diagnosis for their home appliances. With the transformative power of AI, we are confident that Bespoke AI will strengthen our leadership in the digital appliances market in India,” said JB Park, president & CEO, Samsung Southwest Asia.

AI also helps increase longevity and sustainability of these appliances, with users getting notified when their refrigerator is due for water filter replacement or the air conditioner needs a filter change through the SmartThings App. With the introduction of AI, Samsung aims at reducing the time required to manage these appliances.

“With AI, appliances can now be smarter, and help reduce users’ time and energy spent on home chores. Through enhanced connectivity and AI capabilities, these appliances take the consumer experience to the next level by revolutionising the smart home experience. With AI appliances, our objective is to further strengthen our premium portfolio and increase our share in the premium appliances segment,” said Saurabh Baishakhia, Senior Director, Digital Appliances, Samsung India.

Samsung’s bespoke appliances in India including refrigerator, air conditioner, microwave and washing machine are now powered by AI.

Refrigerator: It comes with AI vision camera that helps in automatic food recognition of up to 33 food items initially. The number of items that can be identified will increase over time depending on the storage done by the user over time. The refrigerator, through its screens, suggests what to cook for lunch, or dinner, based on the food items stored.

With smart food management system, users can know when a specific food item in the refrigerator is about to expire. Furthermore, an enhanced single camera allows a wider view in different lighting conditions. With wider coverage, not only refrigerator shelves, but door bins are also captured creating a “View Inside” the refrigerator from anywhere, anytime.

Air conditioner: With Welcome Cooling function for Air Conditioner, users can cool their home even from a distant location. AI Geo fencing allows users to set commands and the SmartThings application will send you a notification to start or turn off your appliances when you are within a specified range or moving away from the range. The specified range is between 150 meters to 30 kilometers.

Microwave: Personalising diet recipes, Bespoke AI helps automatically customize the recipe to a ‘low fat’ version.

Washing machine: With AI Control, Samsung’s new Front Load Washing Machine learns laundry routines over time and evolves its wash cycles to suit users’ habits. It automatically adjusts to the most used wash settings, unless manually changed to another customised wash cycle. Further, the AI Wash feature senses the weight of the load, the kind of fabrics involved and their softness, water level, soiling level, and detergent level to create a custom wash recipe.

Keeping mind the environment, with SmartThings Energy, users can easily monitor and control the amount of energy consumed by connected Samsung appliances.

With an optimised energy saving method using AI algorithm based on usage patterns, AI Energy Mode can give up to 10 per cent energy savings in refrigerators, up to 20 per cent in air conditioners and up to 70% in washing machines. With Bespoke appliances, Samsung is also reducing CO2. For instance, a 5-star rated Samsung Refrigerator reduces CO2 emission by 359kg/year, and with AI Energy Mode, the savings increase by 10 per cent - thereby reducing the overall CO2 emission by 395 kilograms/year.

Samsung’s Bespoke AI appliances additionally feature Bixby AI Voice Assistant. Users can manage their Family Hub refrigerator by simply saying “Hi Bixby! Show me what’s inside the refrigerator” or just say “Hi Bixby! Turn on the WindFree mode in the air conditioner”.

The appliances also feature Smart Forward, a service bringing newest features and updates through regular software updates with assured security and additional AI features such as Home Care. SmartThings Home Care monitors your devices, notifies you when an abnormality is detected and suggests a solution, providing easy maintenance and upkeep of your devices. Users will get also receive a notification when they need to change an accessory.