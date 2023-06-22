Toxic work culture: Insulted at the workplace? Experts dissect language, ways to deal with it and need for policy

A Kolkata bank employee was suspended when a video of him insulting his colleagues on a video call went viral. Such behaviour isn't new; however, organisations need to address such behaviours of their employees swiftly, particularly when a research reveals that 48 per cent corporate employees, mostly women, suffer from mental health issues

A Mumbai-based professional was once told, “you’re a disaster and that your creative stuff is sh*t”. The professional, who pleaded anonymity, says it was one of the first insults they faced at the workplace. "The power of words can really play with your mind and I was down for a long time," he says. The animation producer like many others didn't do much about it because they had bigger fish to fry.