Shelf Life with Mid-day: Discover vintage vinyl records and rare first editions at this Mumbai bookstore

Shelf Life is a fortnightly series that explores the reading culture in Mumbai. In our latest edition, we feature Bombay Book Cleanse, an eclectic collection of rare first editions and vintage items for classic buffs

Pre-loved books and vintage items. Image Courtesy: Bombay Book Cleanse

In the bustling metropolis of Mumbai, trends emerge to override the older, more established ways. Amidst the chase for the latest, there lies a quaint gem that promises to take you back on a journey through time. Bombay Book Cleanse, a unique thrift store founded by a Mumbai-based reader Sana Khan, is breathing new life into vintage vinyl records, rare first editions of classic books, and modified typewriters. With a mission to promote consumption with a conscience, this Mumbai-based bookstore is captivating the hearts of old souls and book enthusiasts alike.