Breaking News
Maharashtra SSC results 2023 declared: Post-pandemic class struggles
Mumbai: City’s water woes to last for at least next three years
Mumbai: Transport department to buy 187 interceptor vehicles
Mumbai: Will never return to JJ hospital after such humiliation, says Dr TP Lahane
Mumbai: Fake customs official swindles bizman of Rs 26 lakh
shot-button
Home > Lifestyle News > Culture News > Article > Shelf Life with Mid day Discover vintage vinyl records and rare first editions at this Mumbai bookstore

Shelf Life with Mid-day: Discover vintage vinyl records and rare first editions at this Mumbai bookstore

Premium

Updated on: 03 June,2023 10:05 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Ainie Rizvi | ainie.rizvi@mid-day.com

Top

Shelf Life is a fortnightly series that explores the reading culture in Mumbai. In our latest edition, we feature Bombay Book Cleanse, an eclectic collection of rare first editions and vintage items for classic buffs

Shelf Life with Mid-day: Discover vintage vinyl records and rare first editions at this Mumbai bookstore

Pre-loved books and vintage items. Image Courtesy: Bombay Book Cleanse


In the bustling metropolis of Mumbai, trends emerge to override the older, more established ways. Amidst the chase for the latest, there lies a quaint gem that promises to take you back on a journey through time. Bombay Book Cleanse, a unique thrift store founded by a Mumbai-based reader Sana Khan, is breathing new life into vintage vinyl records, rare first editions of classic books, and modified typewriters. With a mission to promote consumption with a conscience, this Mumbai-based bookstore is captivating the hearts of old souls and book enthusiasts alike.

culture news life and style Lifestyle news lifestyle Books

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK