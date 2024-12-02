Prateek Kuhad performed in Hyderabad, Bangalore, Mumbai, Pune, Gurgaon and Jaipur in November, and will take the stage in Kolkata, Guwahati, Lucknow, Indore and Ahmedabad in December as part of his ‘Silhouettes Tour 2024’

There are moments in life you want to live alongside someone who makes you feel at home, lending unexpected support or just the assurance that things will fall into place. For many, Prateek Kuhad’s songs have been that companion. Whether it’s love or loss, happiness or melancholy, the singer-songwriter has been able to touch hearts with his heartfelt lyrics and honest voice.

The ‘Kasoor’ singer is currently performing across India as part of his ‘Silhouettes Tour 2024’. Live performances, he believes, require focus that differs from studio recordings. “In the studio, I can take my time. Live performances, on the other hand, are more high-pressure as there are no re-takes. But that’s what makes it fun,” Kuhad tells mid-day.

However, he says, “What I am not a fan of is the constant travel and being away from home for long stretches. When you’re touring internationally, it’s 5 shows in a week sometimes, and that can be a bit challenging.”

Despite the challenges, he "likes feeling the energy of the audience at times and the focus of performing on stage.”

Few artistes have been able to blend melodies and emotions with the relatable rawness that Kuhad brings to his music, a quality that has defined his art since he started his professional journey in 2011. Ask him how his music has evolved over the years, and he is quick to say, “I can’t really answer this question. I just write and make my music and I’m not trying to evolve per se. Some people see an evolution, others don’t, it’s subjective.”

What’s not subjective is the devoted fanbase that the music artiste enjoys across the world, with many feeling that his songs either speak to them or for them. Kuhad seems to be a man of few words, but has aced the art of communicating through his music. What inspires his songwriting? “The highly stimulating experience of living life is my only muse,” he remarks.

The Silhouettes Tour, presented by Johnnie Walker Refreshing Non-Alcoholic Mixer, has travelled to 40+ cities across the US, Canada, the UK and Europe, and is now in India.

Sharing his experience, he states, “It's been fantastic – stimulating, exhausting and humbling all at once. The fact that I get to meet so many fans, see the smiles on their faces is what keeps me going. We are going to be back with Silhouettes India Tour in December with five more shows across Kolkata, Guwahati, Lucknow, Indore and Ahmedabad,” he concludes.

The singer-songwriter shares his favourites in music and interests beyond the art form.

Favourite music genre: Singer-songwriter/folk

Favourite music artist: Impossible to pick one

Favourite song from your discography: Tere Hi Hum

Instrument of choice: Guitar

One artist you would love to collaborate with: Maggie Rogers

Interests beyond music: Running, cooking and baking, visual design and cinema

One advice you carry in your journey: Stay real