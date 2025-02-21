Sid Sriram brings BOUNDLESS, which is a genre-defying exploration of sound—fusing his Carnatic roots with jazz, R&B, blues, rock, and more, to the city

Sid now brings this soul-stirring experience to antiSOCIAL in Mumbai on February 23. Photo Courtesy: File pic

Listen to this article Social debuts ‘Meet The Artist’ with Sid Sriram; set to perform in Mumbai on February 23 x 00:00

Social has launched 'Meet The Artist': The Front Row Show with a debut performance by Sid Sriram who will bring his 'Boundless' tour to Mumbai, after his performance in Bengaluru earlier this week.

ADVERTISEMENT

Known as one of India’s most successful and globally recognised artists, he takes center stage for an exclusive two-city tour with his critically acclaimed concert.

Having previously performed at iconic venues worldwide, Sid now brings this soul-stirring experience to antiSOCIAL in Mumbai on February 23, after Koramangala SOCIAL (Bangalore) on February 20.

Sid Sriram’s BOUNDLESS is a genre-defying exploration of sound—fusing his Carnatic roots with jazz, R&B, blues, rock, and more, creating an unparalleled musical journey that holds no limits. The event promises an unforgettable evening of deep musical conversations, raw storytelling, and a first-hand look into the artist’s journey and creative process.

'Meet The Artist' is an exclusive IP designed to bring fans closer to the musical visionaries shaping contemporary soundscapes, offering an intimate and immersive experience with globally recognised artists who push creative boundaries.

Event details:

What: Sid Sriram 'Boundless' Tour performance

Where: AntiSocial, Lower Parel West

When: February 23

Time: 8 pm onwards