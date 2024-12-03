Breaking News
St Francis Xaviers Feast Goa CM Pramod Sawant greets devotees amid ongoing exposition in Old Goa

St Francis Xavier's Feast: Goa CM Pramod Sawant greets devotees amid ongoing exposition in Old Goa

Updated on: 03 December,2024 01:54 PM IST  |  Panaji
PTI

A large number of people gather in Goa on December 3 every year to celebrate the feast of St Francis Xavier, the patron saint of the coastal state

Devotees and visitors gather to attend mass during the exposition of St Francis Xavier in Old Goa in November. Photo Courtesy: Karan Pillai

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Tuesday extended warm wishes on the feast of St Francis Xavier, saying it is an occasion of spiritual renewal and urged people to pledge to build communities of love and brotherhood.


The 45-day-long decennial exposition of the sacred relics of St Xavier began in Goa on November 21.


A large number of people gather in Goa on December 3 every year to celebrate the feast of St Francis Xavier, the patron saint of the coastal state.


Sawant in his message lauded the theme -- 'We are Messengers of the Good News' -- for the solemn exposition.

"We are fortunate to witness this practice of the decennial exposition of the sacred relics of St Francis Xavier. This solemn exposition held every ten years is an opportunity to introspect on the teachings of the saint and an occasion of spiritual renewal and also a time to rekindle in the hearts of the laity the desire to be the messenger of the good news," he said.

The chief minister expressed hope that the decennial exposition will help foster harmony among Goans.

"I also take this opportunity to extend my warm welcome to pilgrims for the event which will close on January 5, 2025," he said.

Sawant commended the work of the exposition committee formed to oversee the running of the function, which includes religious ceremonies bringing to light Goa's cultural and religious legacy.

"Let us on this day pledge to build communities of love, peace, justice, harmony and brotherhood. Let them (visitors) also see the warmth of our light by reaching out to the marginalised and the less privileged in whatever way we can to alleviate their sufferings," he added.

The CM said the Goa government has time and again demonstrated its ability and competence in hosting occasions of such magnitude which attract people from India and the world over.

"It reiterates the government's stance of being Swayampurna and Atmanirbhar in providing world class facilities and also enables the locals to derive benefit from hosting such mammoth functions as it attracts people from all across the globe," he added

