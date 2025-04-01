Breaking News
BJP MLA claims Beed Sarpanch murder accused Walmik Karad was assaulted in jail
Ready reckoner rate increased by 4.39 per cent in Maharashtra
Malabar Hill walkway broken into nine days before its opening
BMC invites Expression of Interest to set up horse carousel at Cooperage Garden
Bombay HC grants interim bail to woman accused of forging her husband's will
IPL 2025 IPL 2025
Home > Lifestyle News > Culture News > Article > Sunburn launches new music festival Summer Fest this May here are all the details

Sunburn launches new music festival 'Summer Fest' this May; here are all the details

Updated on: 01 April,2025 04:44 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

The Summer Fest will feature a power-packed lineup of three-four international acts, alongside a stellar roster of local talent, set in two Indian cities

Sunburn launches new music festival 'Summer Fest' this May; here are all the details

Image for representational purpose only. Photo Courtesy: istock

Listen to this article
Sunburn launches new music festival 'Summer Fest' this May; here are all the details
x
00:00

Indian music festival Sunburn has introduced a new festival experience called Sunburn Summer Fest.


The new festival will debut in Shillong on May 10 and Bengaluru on May 11 bringing together an incredible fusion of international and homegrown electronic music acts for an unforgettable summer extravaganza.


Curated by Sunburn, the Summer Fest will feature a power-packed lineup of three-four international acts, alongside a stellar roster of local talent, set against two dynamic locations – Shillong’s breathtaking hills and Bengaluru’s vibrant cityscape. 


More than just a music festival, it aims to be a high-energy celebration of summer, music and cultural synergy. 

Festival-goers can expect a multi-sensory experience, featuring larger-than-life stage designs, immersive art installations and interactive summer-themed decor that captures the essence of the season. 

Tickets are exclusively available on BookMyShow with prices starting at Rs 1,200. 

Talking about the new festival, Karan Singh, CEO, Sunburn, shared, "Sunburn has always been at the forefront of creating unforgettable music experiences and we’re thrilled to introduce the Summer Fest. With Shillong and Bengaluru as our debut destinations, we’re bringing a unique blend of music, culture and summer energy to two incredible cities. This is just the beginning of a new tradition that will redefine summer festivals in India."

Started in 2007 as a three-day music festival in Goa, Sunburn has brought together renowned International and Indian artists to entertain Indians over the last 17 years through various experiences through the Sunburn Festival, Sunburn Reload, Sunburn Arena and Sunburn Campus formats.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

culture news indian music Music Lifestyle news Arts and culture shillong bengaluru

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK