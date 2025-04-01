Sunburn launches new music festival 'Summer Fest' this May; here are all the details

The Summer Fest will feature a power-packed lineup of three-four international acts, alongside a stellar roster of local talent, set in two Indian cities

Indian music festival Sunburn has introduced a new festival experience called Sunburn Summer Fest.

The new festival will debut in Shillong on May 10 and Bengaluru on May 11 bringing together an incredible fusion of international and homegrown electronic music acts for an unforgettable summer extravaganza.

Curated by Sunburn, the Summer Fest will feature a power-packed lineup of three-four international acts, alongside a stellar roster of local talent, set against two dynamic locations – Shillong’s breathtaking hills and Bengaluru’s vibrant cityscape.

More than just a music festival, it aims to be a high-energy celebration of summer, music and cultural synergy.

Festival-goers can expect a multi-sensory experience, featuring larger-than-life stage designs, immersive art installations and interactive summer-themed decor that captures the essence of the season.

Tickets are exclusively available on BookMyShow with prices starting at Rs 1,200.

Talking about the new festival, Karan Singh, CEO, Sunburn, shared, "Sunburn has always been at the forefront of creating unforgettable music experiences and we’re thrilled to introduce the Summer Fest. With Shillong and Bengaluru as our debut destinations, we’re bringing a unique blend of music, culture and summer energy to two incredible cities. This is just the beginning of a new tradition that will redefine summer festivals in India."



Started in 2007 as a three-day music festival in Goa, Sunburn has brought together renowned International and Indian artists to entertain Indians over the last 17 years through various experiences through the Sunburn Festival, Sunburn Reload, Sunburn Arena and Sunburn Campus formats.