The practices included carrying Kavadi -- a palanquin-like wooden frame -- on their shoulders, taking milk pots to temples, and piercing spear or skewer-like 'Alagu' on their cheek, tongue, hands or chest

Several devotees carried the Kavadi by singing devotional songs and danced all the way to the temples

Listen to this article Tamil Nadu celebrates 'Thaipoosam' with religious fervour x 00:00

The festival of Thaipoosam marked by worship of Lord Muruga was celebrated on Tuesday by people with grandeur and religious fervour across Tamil Nadu and they thronged shrines and offered prayers.

ADVERTISEMENT

Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a post on 'X' greeted the people saying, "Wishing everyone a joyous and blessed Thaipoosam! May the divine grace of Lord Murugan guide us with strength, prosperity and wisdom. On this sacred occasion, I pray for happiness, good health and success for all. May this day also bring peace and positivity into our lives! Vetrivel Muruganuku Arogara!

Governor RN Ravi said: "Today, we celebrate Lord Murugan's decisive victory over the evil forces, his restoration of primacy of Dharma over Adharma."

PMK, Tamil Nadu BJP, Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam, actor-politician Vijay-led Tamizhaga Vetri Kazhagam, and Naam Tamilar Katchi were among the parties that greeted people.

A sea of devotees fulfilled vows marking their thanksgiving to the God by a variety of traditional practices on the occasion. The practices included carrying Kavadi -- a palanquin-like wooden frame -- on their shoulders, taking milk pots to temples, and piercing spear or skewer-like 'Alagu' on their cheek, tongue, hands or chest. Several devotees carried the Kavadi by singing devotional songs and danced all the way to the temples.

The Thirupparankundram Subramaniya Swamy temple in Madurai, the first of the six most sacred temples of Lord Muruga in Tamil Nadu, and the five other temples --Tiruchendur, Palani, Swamimalali, Tiruttani and Pazhamudircholai-- teemed with devotees.

The Thaipoosa Theppa Thiruvizha of Godess Meenakshi-Lord Sundareswarar in Madurai was held and worshippers thronged the Vadalur Sathiya Gnana Sabai shrine founded by revered saint Thiruvarutprakasa Vallalar (1823-1874).

Temples dedicated to Lord Muruga everywhere attracted a great number of devotees. Vadapalani, Tirupporur, Chennaimalai and several other shrines such as the 146-feet Muthumalai Murugan at Vazhapadi-Salem attracted a huge turnout of devotees. Thaipoosam is celebrated on the 'Poosa star' day in Tamil month Thai, which in 2025 falls on February 11, a government holiday.