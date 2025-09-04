Whether through an audiobook or a film, which depict the resilience of educators, these pieces of wisdom remind us of the patience, creativity and compassion that make teachers extraordinary

Every year, Teacher’s Day is observed on September 5 in India to honour Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan's birthday, and it is a very important day for every Indian.

Teachers mould students’ lives, not just their courses. From sparking curiosity in classrooms to standing as lifelong mentors, their impact reaches well beyond academics.

While there are many different ways to celebrate the day, the easiest mode is to watch and listen to inspiring stories in cinema.

Here is a collection of inspiring tales that emphasise how teachers play transformative roles in students’ lives.

Listen:

Tejaswi Mann

A.P.J. Abdul Kalam’s Tejaswi Mann (Hindi Edition) is a sincere and inspiring message to the youth of India, encouraging them to pursue their goals with creativity, hardwork, dedication and innovation as the true drivers of progress. The former president of India reminds us that parents and teachers form the earliest role models to the country’s youth in politics, science and other industries, where they guide children towards growth. With the fundamental idea that “youth is the capital of the nation,” this audiobook is a wakeup-call, sowing seeds of confidence, ingenuity and responsibility to build a brighter future for India.

Matilda

Matilda, an enduring classic by Roald Dahl tells the story of a gifted little girl with remarkable gifts who bravely stands up to neglectful parents and her terrifying headmistress Ms. Trunchbull. At the heart of the story is Miss Honey, Matilda’s nurturing teacher, who recognises her talent and nurtures her abilities for the better, becoming one of Matilda’s strongest allies. This beloved story is made even more magical with Kate Winslet’s narration in the audiobook, where she blends humour and dimension which further details the relationship Matilda and Miss Honey has, making it engaging for listeners of all ages.

The Heart of a Teacher

This audiobook is a heartfelt tribute to educators everywhere. Through a touching compilation of stories and poems, it conveys the silent dedication, perseverance and compassion that every teacher brings into the classroom. One moving account reflects how a fourth-grade teacher made learning fun and instilled the confidence in students that they could succeed despite whatever insecurities they were battling. This is a brief but impactful listen that honours the long-lasting impact educators have on students through support and empathy.

Service: Audible

Watch:

Taare Zameen Par

Taare Zameen Par tells the tender and deeply moving story of Ishan Awasthi (Darsheel Safary), an imaginative eight year old boy who fails at school and is invalidated by everyone around him, often being labeled as troublesome. His world changes when Ram Shankar Nikumbh (Aamir Khan), a compassionate and unconventional art teacher, recognises that Ishaan has dyslexia. Everything changes when Ram builds Ishaan with patience and creativity, unlocking his confidence and talent, showing that brilliance cannot be measured by grades alone. Through a celebration of art, empathy and understanding, the film reminds us that it often takes a teacher’s eye and heart to truly see a child’s potential.

Service: Netflix

Super 30

In Super 30, the inspirational mathematician Anand Kumar (Hrishik Roshan) defies social barriers by starting an exceptional initiative in Patna to provide coaching to underprivileged kids to pass India’s prestigious IIT entrance examinations. Driven by his passion and belief in equal opportunity, Anand tackles funding constraints, academic hurdles and social skepticism while steering students to victory through sheer grit and brilliance. The film also features Mrunal Thalur, Pankaj Tripathi, Aditya Srivastava and Amit Sadh as pivotal and memorable characters who highlight the emotional highs and raw dedication behind this real-life success story.

Service: JioHotstar

Hichki

In Hichki, Naina Mathur (Rani Mukerji) aspires to a life in teaching, but time and again she is turned down because of her Tourette syndrome. When she finally lands a job at her alma mater, she is assigned a chaotic class of underprivileged misfits. Refusing to view this as a disadvantage, she transforms this into a challenge, engaging the students with empathy, understanding and creativity to connect with the students and unlock their true potential. Naina ends up shattering societal and educational divides, turning classrooms into a space of hope and belonging.

Service: Amazon Prime Video