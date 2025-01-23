This library in Thane will display works of Jnanpith awardees

On January 26, the "Jnanpith Gallery", an exclusive space dedicated to showcasing the details and works of all Jnanpith awardees, will be inaugurated in the library

An exclusive section showcasing the works of Jnanpith awardees will be inaugurated at the Marathi Grantha Sangrahalaya in Maharashtra's Thane city on January 26, an official from the public library has said.

The library is also also set to launch an extension facility at a popular mall in the city, making its extensive collection more accessible to the public, the library's president, Vidyadhar Thanekar, told reporters on Wednesday.

On January 26, the "Jnanpith Gallery", an exclusive space dedicated to showcasing the details and works of all Jnanpith awardees, will be inaugurated in the library, he said.



Thanekar highlighted the progress made in the digitalisation of the library's collection, including its treasure trove of rare books, aiming to preserve its invaluable literary heritage while making it accessible to modern readers.

Established over 130 years ago, the facility holds a special place in Maharashtra's literary and cultural history as the first Marathi library in the state.



With forward-thinking initiatives, the Marathi Grantha Sangrahalaya continues to honour its rich past while embracing the future of literature and knowledge-sharing, Thanekar said.

