Travellers share expert tips on how to pack and prep for your next vacation

Whether you’re flying domestic or international, seasoned travellers share tips on packing your luggage effectively, and their best travel hacks that are sure to make your next trip comfortable
Image for representational purpose only. Photo Courtesy: istock
2022 has been the year of revenge travel, with tourism returning to pre-Covid levels. Everyone is on the lookout for their next vacation this holiday season. From accommodations to mode of commute in a foreign land—a lot of variables can often seem daunting. If you are planning your next big trip, and the thought of packing your luggage—or the logistics of international travel make you anxious, we’ve got you covered. Mid-Day.com spoke to two seasoned female travellers who traverse the world with their efficiently packed bags that don’t hold them back.