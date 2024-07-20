Want to turn your monsoon wedding into a cinematic masterpiece? We have done the legwork. Midday spoke with celebrity wedding photographers who share a guide to capturing a visually stunning narrative

Capturing genuine emotions is at the heart of great wedding photography. Focus on sincere, unguarded moments that truly reflect the depth of the day

It’s the wedding season, and we are yet to recover from the big fat wedding that never seemed to end. When it comes to wedding films, celebrity couples have undeniably raised the bar, turning their nuptials into cinematic masterpieces. Be it Kiara’s royal walk towards beau Siddhartha at Jaisalmer’s majestic Suryagarh Palace, or Anushka and Virat’s dreamy pheras in the pastel-drenched gardens of Tuscany or Ranveer’s hearty twirl as he arrives at Lake Como to receive Deepika – engaged couples are taking mental notes.



Weddings bring joy, but they also call for extensive planning. Fret not, as we have done the legwork for you. To help you achieve a cinematic wedding shoot, we’ve tapped into the expertise of celebrity wedding photographers who share essential tips for creating a wedding film that’s not just a recording of events but a beautiful, timeless story of your love.



Weaving stories via films