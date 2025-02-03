The Hindu festival of Basant Panchami is celebrated on the first day of spring and falls on the fifth day of the month of Magha

Mahakaleshwar Temple (File Pic/iStock)

Devotees thronged Mahakaleshwar temple located in Madhya Pradesh's Ujjain district to offer prayers to Baba Mahakal (Lord Shiva) to mark the occasion of Basant Panchami on Monday.



A special Bhasma Aarti and dhoop-deep Aarti was performed and Baba Mahakal was decorated in the form of Goddess Saraswati during the Bhasma Aarti on the occasion.



'Bhasma Aarti' (offering with ashes) is a famous ritual here. It is performed during the 'Brahma Muhurta' between around 3:30 and 5:30 in the morning. According to religious beliefs, the wishes of the devotee who participates in the Bhasma aarti are fulfilled.



Following the tradition, the doors of Baba Mahakal were opened in the Brahma Muhurta and after that a holy bath of Lord Mahakal was performed with Saffron containing Panchamrit, which includes milk, curd, ghee, sugar, and honey. Thereafter Baba Mahakal was decorated with yellow sandalwood, mustard flowers, and marigold flowers. The Lord was adorned in yellow clothes and then special Bhasma Aarti and dhoop-deep Aarti were performed amid beating drums and blowing Shankh (conch shells).



Temple priest Prashant Sharma said, "It is Basant Panchami today which is dedicated to Goddess Saraswati. On the occasion of Saraswati Puja, Baba Mahakaleshwar was decorated in the form of Goddess Saraswati during the Bhasma aarti so that devotees had darshan of Baba Mahakal in the form of Goddess Saraswati."



"As this occasion marks the arrival of the Spring season (Vasant ritu), mustard flowers were offered to Baba Mahakal. We saw the celebration of the Basant Panchami festival on the premises of Baba Mahakaleshwar temple today and we prayed to the Lord to bless the people of the nation and bring laurels like Spring in everyone's life," he added.



Devotees also expressed their pleasure after attending the Bhasma Aarti and said it was a wonderful moment to participate in the Aarti.



"On the auspicious occasion of Basant Panchami, we all worshipped here at Baba Mahakaleshwar temple and participated in the Bhasma aarti. We loved it and the Bhasma aarti was so wonderful, it was supernatural and we liked it a lot. Baba Mahakal's Shringar was very impressive, and we are short of words to express our feelings to have worship here, it was very good," a devotee said.



Another devotee said, "I have never felt such happiness before. I liked it so much. Today Baba Mahakal was offered yellow flowers and yellow pakwans to mark the occasion. I felt very good and we wish everyone's life to be as happy as spring."



The Hindu festival of Basant Panchami, also known as Vasant Panchami, Shri Panchami, and Saraswati Panchami, is celebrated on the first day of spring and falls on the fifth day of the month of Magha.



It also heralds the start of Holi preparations, which take place forty days following the feast. Maa Saraswati, the Hindu goddess of learning, music, and the arts, is honoured throughout the festival.

