The unsung heroes: How an 17-year-old is bringing music education to Mumbai’s slum children with a mobile classroom

Updated on: 08 August,2024 12:57 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Ainie Rizvi | ainie.rizvi@mid-day.com

Three Gen Zers from Mumbai unite to raise funds for a unique bus project designed to deliver music lessons to children in the city's slums. Young learners will have the opportunity to explore instruments like keyboards, guitars, ukuleles, djembes, tabla and more percussion tools

In this fully equipped music classroom on wheels, the children will be led by professionally trained music educators and will follow a customised curriculum. Image courtesy: Sound Space

Youth is often described as a whirlwind of passion, particularly, when ignited by purpose. Embodying this spirit is Krish Lambah: an 17-year-old Mumbaikar, who defies typical teenage stereotypes. His days are not consumed with trying to stay relevant on social media or fretting over climate change. While most of his (Gen Z) peers are busy navigating adolescence, he is focused on a higher calling: to impart music lessons to children from low-income communities in Mumbai.

