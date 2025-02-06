The origins of Valentine’s Day go way back to ancient Rome and is one of the popular lore around Saint Valentine, a 3rd-century AD priest. Thinking that single men made better soldiers, Emperor Claudius II banned marriages for young men during this period

Valentine’s Week, one of the most hyped-up times of the year, starts on February 7 and concludes on Valentine’s Day, which is on February 14. Many, especially young adults, look forward to this time of the year when every day has its own significance and unique way of celebrating.

The origins of Valentine’s Day go way back to ancient Rome and is one of the popular lore around Saint Valentine, a 3rd-century AD priest. Thinking that single men made better soldiers, Emperor Claudius II banned marriages for young men during this period.

Then came Saint Valentine, who defied the Emperor’s decree by getting young couples secretly married. But this act of defiance was soon caught and Saint Valentine was put behind bars and ultimately executed on February 14, year 270 AD. Hence, this day later became a way to pay tribute to him and the love that he advocated for.

Valentine’s Week 2025: Days and dates

February 7, 2025 (Friday): Rose Day

February 8, 2025 (Saturday): Propose Day

February 9, 2025 (Sunday): Chocolate Day

February 10, 2025 (Monday): Teddy Day

February 11, 2025 (Tuesday): Promise Day

February 12, 2025 (Wednesday): Hug Day

February 13, 2025 (Thursday): Kiss Day

Valentine's Week 2025 Rose Day

Rose Day, celebrated on February 7, represents love and affection by giving roses to each other. Roses are the best flowers on this day as they represent love, passion and beauty. Couples, friends and family give roses to express their love for each other. Different colours of roses also have different meanings - Red stands for deep love and passion, Yellow is for friendship and joy, White is for purity and innocence and pink is used to show gratitude and appreciation.

Valentine's Week 2025 Propose Day

Propose Day, celebrated on February 8, encourages and allows lovers or friends to take the next step in their relationships. This day opens the door for many in love to overcome their fear and overthinking to express love. It could be to ask someone out for a date, a marriage proposal or simply share your feelings, Propose day is about taking a step forward in your relationship.

Valentine's Week 2025 Chocolate Day

Chocolate Day, celebrated on February 9, is dedicated to expressing affection through chocolates. This is the day when you can not only indulge in treats but also share them with your loved ones. Often associated with love and romance, chocolates stand for sweetness and joy in a relationship and make a popular gift during Valentine’s Week. You could gift ready-made chocolates to your partner, family member and even friends on this day.

Valentine's Week 2025 Teddy Day

Chocolate Day, celebrated on February 10, is a day where you can express your affection by giving a teddy bear or plushies to your loved one. It symbolises love and care and also brings back sweet memories from childhood. Gifting a teddy bear or a plush toy is a beautiful gesture, big or small it shows love and care.

Valentine's Week 2025 Promise Day

Marking the fifth day of the week, Promise Day is celebrated on February 11, when couples, friends, and family members make and hold promises to one another, to reinforce their affection. A day for making vows and promises, verbal or written or physical, is filled with deep trust and connection. Promise Day is about showing loyalty, making promises and living it up encourages honesty and faithfulness in a relationship.

Valentine's Week 2025 Hug Day

A special day to celebrate love and warmth, Hug Day falls on February 12. A simple embrace from your loved one can make you feel safe and well cared for. Hug Day is dedicated to sharing hugs warmth and emotional well-being of your loved one. This day can easily help uplift your partner or friend’s mood and bring happiness to them.

Valentine's Week 2025 Kiss Day

The last day of this week is Kiss Day, which is celebrated on February 13, to express your feelings with a kiss. Kisses are a universal language of love, intimacy, and affection and establish a deep bond between two people in love. It can be a peck on the cheek, forehead, or an intimate kiss to express your love and probably the most wholesome day of the week.

Valentine's Day celebrates love in all forms around the world and concludes Valentine's week. Exchanging gifts, going on romantic dates or trips, and spending time with the one you care for most, Valentine's Day is dedicated to love and romance.