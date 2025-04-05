Headlining the inaugural edition are global electronic music artists from all over the world. While some are familiar, the others are left for Indian fans to discover while also showcasing local talent

While there are international acts, homegrown electronic talent like Siana Catherine, Gary Daniel, Reuel Roy, Quills and DJ Aedrian will also perform. Photo Courtesy: Istock

Sunburn 'Summer Fest' 2025: Here is the entire lineup of the debut edition this May

Within days of launching its new music festival 'Summer Fest', Sunburn has unveiled the complete lineup of artists who will perform in Shillong on May 10 and Bengaluru on May 11 respectively.

Headlining the inaugural edition are global electronic music artists and psytrance revolutionaries Vini Vici, who are known for their hypnotic, pulse-quickening rhythms, earth-shaking basslines and transcendent drops that have made them legends at major festivals worldwide. Their masterful ability to blend ancient world music influences with cutting-edge production will create a unique experience.

Electronic music veteran Dimitri Vegas of the brother duo Dimitri Vegas and Like Mike, will unleash his favourite tracks too. Known for his crowd interaction and larger-than-life presence, Vegas will deliver a peformance that not only has his favourites but also featuring exclusive edits and unreleased material.

Progressive house innovators DubVision will elevate the night with their meticulously crafted melodies and euphoric buildups with their signature blend of soaring synthesisers, pristine production that promise to make fans fall in love with their music.

Meanwhile, UK sensations Third Party will demonstrate why they've become festival favourites with their distinctive approach to progressive house – combining emotional depth with raw energy, intricate layering with anthemic hooks that resonate long after the music stops.

Alongside these international heavyweights, the festival will showcase a diverse array of homegrown electronic talent like Siana Catherine, Gary Daniel, Reuel Roy, Quills and DJ Aedrian, ensuring a seamless blend of global and local sounds.

While EDM fans listen to the music, the festival grounds will also have summer-inspired decor along with immersive dreamscapes featuring towering palm trees, cascading tropical flowers and hypnotic light installations that pulse with the rhythm of the music.

As daylight fades, the space will evolve into a luminous playground where elaborate LED displays adorned with cutting-edge projections, holographic elements and synchronised light shows that extend the artists' performances beyond sound into multisensory spectacles.

For fans looking to attend the festivl, tickets are already live on BookMyShow.