What is ‘placemaking’ and how it evokes human-nature interaction at workplaces

Placemaking refers to nature-based solutions like natural lighting, ventilation, environmental features and sustainable use of resources within workplace design. Experts delve into the trailblazing design philosophy that Mumbai offices can adopt for enhanced human-nature interaction

Placemaking techniques can derive from the surrounding context to increase productivity in the workspace. Photo Courtesy: Taliesyn

How must a place narrate the story of its dwellers? The answer lies in meaningful spatial interventions. When the material aspects of space intertwine with its people in a seamless manner, the fusion gives rise to resilient communities. Serving this purpose in modern architecture is the pristine, hands-on approach known as placemaking.