Breaking News
Mumbai: Open spaces adoption policy to continue
Belarusian, 19, locked up, beaten and sexually abused by internet BF
Santacruz murder case: Did caretaker with criminal record get all-clear from cops?
Mumbai: Did slain leopard swim across creek?
Mumbai: Digging roads for utility could cost a bomb
shot-button
Home > Lifestyle News > Culture News > Article > What is placemaking and how it evokes human nature interaction at workplaces

What is ‘placemaking’ and how it evokes human-nature interaction at workplaces

Premium

Updated on: 27 May,2023 09:09 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Ainie Rizvi | ainie.rizvi@mid-day.com

Top

Placemaking refers to nature-based solutions like natural lighting, ventilation, environmental features and sustainable use of resources within workplace design. Experts delve into the trailblazing design philosophy that Mumbai offices can adopt for enhanced human-nature interaction

What is ‘placemaking’ and how it evokes human-nature interaction at workplaces

Placemaking techniques can derive from the surrounding context to increase productivity in the workspace. Photo Courtesy: Taliesyn


How must a place narrate the story of its dwellers? The answer lies in meaningful spatial interventions. When the material aspects of space intertwine with its people in a seamless manner, the fusion gives rise to resilient communities. Serving this purpose in modern architecture is the pristine, hands-on approach known as placemaking.

life and style culture news mumbai Interior design Lifestyle news

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK