Home > Lifestyle News > Culture News > Article > What is sharenting and why do parents need to be cautious of this digital trend

What is sharenting and why do parents need to be cautious of this digital trend

Premium

Updated on: 19 December,2023 09:13 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Ainie Rizvi | ainie.rizvi@mid-day.com

Top

Before they are born, their images go viral. Be it a baby bump or an ultrasound scan – the content has become an object of sharing for new-gen parents. Mental health expert breaks down the perils of ‘sharenting’ and share precautionary measures

What is sharenting and why do parents need to be cautious of this digital trend

Image for representational purposes only. Photo Courtesy: iStock


Key Highlights

  1. Sharenting leads to violation of a child`s privacy and their inability to consent
  2. The shared media could be used by malicious actors for identity theft or cyberbullying
  3. Once information is posted online, it can be tough to erase it from the public domain

Parag Naik (31) welcomed a daughter into his life in 2020. In a conversation with Midday, the Mumbai-based pharmacist opens up about oversharing images of his firstborn child. “I mean, that’s what first-time parents do, right? I had tons of pictures of my child, and I just couldn’t help but share everything about her on social media.”

