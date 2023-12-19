What is sharenting and why do parents need to be cautious of this digital trend

Before they are born, their images go viral. Be it a baby bump or an ultrasound scan – the content has become an object of sharing for new-gen parents. Mental health expert breaks down the perils of ‘sharenting’ and share precautionary measures
Image for representational purposes only. Photo Courtesy: iStock
Key Highlights
- Sharenting leads to violation of a child`s privacy and their inability to consent
- The shared media could be used by malicious actors for identity theft or cyberbullying
- Once information is posted online, it can be tough to erase it from the public domain
Parag Naik (31) welcomed a daughter into his life in 2020. In a conversation with Midday, the Mumbai-based pharmacist opens up about oversharing images of his firstborn child. “I mean, that’s what first-time parents do, right? I had tons of pictures of my child, and I just couldn’t help but share everything about her on social media.”