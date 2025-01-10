Ever since his comments went viral, he has not only faced criticism from Deepika Padukone but several other stars, and even laymen, who are a part of the workforce

Image for representational purpose only. Photo Courtesy: istock

Listen to this article Who is SN Subrahmanyan and what is the '90-hour work week' controversy x 00:00

D has been under fire this week for now because of him saying that employees should work for 90 hours a week. The revelation was made in an undated video that appeared on Reddit, where he is seen saying that he also regrets not being able to make them work on Sundays too. He also went on to say, "What do you do sitting at home? How long can you stare at your wife? Come on, get to the office and start working."

ADVERTISEMENT

However, these comments haven't gone down well with many sections of people. In fact, this comes after quite a few other CEOs including Narayan Murthy, who had said employees need to work 70 hours a week. While the debate rages, here are some things to know about SN Subrahmanyan:

Early life and education

SN Subrahmanyan was born on March 16 in 1960 in Chennai. He completed his graduation in civil engineering from Regional Engineering College Kurukshetra, which is known as the National Institute of Technology, Kurukshetra, in 1982. After which he also pursued a Masters in Business Administration from Symbiosis Institute of Business Management in Pune, and even an Executive Management Programme from the London Business School.

Career

Subrahmanyan, popularly known as SNS, joined Larsen & Toubro in 1984. The chairman and managing director of Larsen & Toubro, joined the board of L&T Infotech in January 2015, and was appointed as the Vice Chairman of L&T Infotech on May 4, 2017. He was also instrumental in the acquisition of Mindtree in 2019 and then led the merger of L&T Infotech and Mindtree, now called LTIMindtree. In October 2023, he was appointed as the chairman and MD of L&T.

Reaction to the 90-hour work week controversy

Ever since his comments went viral, he has not only faced criticism from Deepika Padukone but several other stars, and even laymen, who are a part of the workforce.