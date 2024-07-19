As Indians around the country and the world get ready to welcome the auspicious month of Shravana, what you may not know is that the month starts on different days for north India and the rest of the country

Image for representational purpose only. Photo Courtesy: istock

Listen to this article Why is the north Indian Sawan and the Marathi Shravan different? Here’s all you need to know x 00:00

With the onset of the monsoon, Indians around the country and the world will soon be celebrating the holy month of Shravana this July and August with prayer, fasting and festival celebrations. The month is dedicated to Lord Shiva, a Hindu deity that holds a special place in Hinduism and all its followers. It is believed that he was reunited with Goddess Parvati during this holy month. During this period, many Hindus observe a fast on Monday for Lord Shiva and Saturday for Goddess Parvati.

Shravan is the fifth month of Hindu lunar calendar and one of the holiest months, especially for devotees of Lord Shiva. Interestingly, Shravan or Sawan, as it is called in north India, has two different periods for people in northern India and Maharashtra, respectively. This year, according to drikpanchanga.com, Shravan for the latter will start from July 21 but for other regions including Maharashtra, it will start on August 5. But why is there this difference in the dates?

ADVERTISEMENT

According to the rudraksh-ratna.com, a Mumbai-based e-store of rudraksha and spiritual products and services, "Northern regions follow the Purnimanta Calendar which is a Lunar Calendar where the month ends on a Purnima (Full Moon), whereas southern regions follow the Amanta Calendar where the month ends on an Amasya (New Moon). Thus, you can see almost a 15-day difference between the two."

According to drikpanchanga.com, the Shravan Somwar Vrat in 2024 for the Purnimanta Calendar will be five Mondays – July 22, July 29, August 5, August 12 and August 19. On the other hand, the Amanta Calendar will see the Maharashtrians and other southern regions follow it on August 5, August 12, August 19, August 26 and September 2.

Some of the popular festivals during Shravan are Janmashtami, Raksha Bandhan and Narali Purnima among others that people in Mumbai and Maharashtra follow every year with full festive fervour with their friends and family.