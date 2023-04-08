Why this 50-year-old Mumbai bookstall-cum-library is worth exploring

With the sale of books plummeting by the years, and ebooks eating up the demand for hardcopies, a bookseller from Mumbai’s Dadar is responding to customers’ convenience in the best way. With over 2 lakh books, this place is truly worth exploring

Jethalal Viseriyya has been running this bookstore with his wife, Ashaben Viseriyya, by his side for the past 50 years. Photo Courtesy: Aakanksha Ahire/Mid-day

“Earlier, every other person used to love reading books. This is not the case today,” says the owner of Shree Maharashtra Book House and Library located in Mumbai’s Dadar area. Being over 50 years old, this bookstall has witnessed how reading habits and preferences have changed over the years.