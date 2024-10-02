As the second movie in the ‘Joker’ series is here, Mumbai fans of Joker, beyond Batman, deep dive into why they love the comic book character, that has often found himself in the shadow of the Caped Crusader

Joker: Folie À Deux

One of the most awaited comic-book movies of the year ‘‘Joker: Folie a Deux’ was released this week. With the resounding success of Joker (2019), fans have had a lot of hope. It is close to two decades from when Anurag Sharma, a Mumbai fan, was first introduced to Joker. Being from Generation Z, or Gen-Z, as they are popularly known, he shares, “I first saw Jack Nicholson as the Joker in Batman (1989). It was in 2006 when I started exploring the films after watching Batman Begins (2005).” After that, he did not look back. “My fondest memory came through the television cartoon show called ‘Batman’, the animated series. I watched it in 2007, and I remember it like yesterday.” Sharma is one of many fans in the city, who like Batman, but may love Joker more than many other DC Comics fans.