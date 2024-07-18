Breaking News
Exclusive | Mumbai: More trees might be saved at Malabar Hill
Ghatkopar hoarding collapse: Main accused claims arrest is illegal, cites weather data
Mumbai Metro 3 “opens on July 24”, and cancelled soon
Mumbai: Dadar East monorail station renamed Vitthal Mandir
Mumbai rains: Catchment areas see little rainfall in past 2 days, water stock at 37 per cent
shot-button
Home > Lifestyle News > Culture News > Article > Women CEOs guide on how they attain work life balance

Women CEOs guide on how they attain work-life balance

Premium

Updated on: 18 July,2024 11:57 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Ainie Rizvi | ainie.rizvi@mid-day.com

Top

The inability to disconnect from work can come at a cost. Women in leadership positions share honest accounts of juggling high-stakes careers and personal obligations. Also, they share practical methods that help them strike a work-life balance

Women CEOs guide on how they attain work-life balance

Women executives revealed their strategies for handling the pressures of their careers while maintaining personal life balance

Maintaining a healthy work-life balance can be tricky in today's fast-paced corporate life. More so for women in leadership roles. The demands of high-stakes careers may often blur the boundaries between professional responsibilities and personal life.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

culture news life and style Lifestyle news Indian women women

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK