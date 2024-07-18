The inability to disconnect from work can come at a cost. Women in leadership positions share honest accounts of juggling high-stakes careers and personal obligations. Also, they share practical methods that help them strike a work-life balance
Women executives revealed their strategies for handling the pressures of their careers while maintaining personal life balance
Maintaining a healthy work-life balance can be tricky in today's fast-paced corporate life. More so for women in leadership roles. The demands of high-stakes careers may often blur the boundaries between professional responsibilities and personal life.