Women now have an average of 12 life goals, up from 5 in 2019: Survey

An overwhelming 86 per cent of respondents in the Bajaj Allianz Life India’s Life Goals Preparedness Survey 2023 prioritised work-life balance, followed by children’s education, owning a dream home, health, fitness and travel goals

Image for representational purpose only. Photo Courtesy: Pixabay

Private life insurance company Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance revealed compelling insights from the Women Demographic of the Bajaj Allianz Life India’s Life Goals Preparedness Survey 2023. The survey observed more than 2 times the increase in the average number of life goals of Indian women across both metros and non-metros, slightly higher than men. An overwhelming 86 per cent of respondents prioritised work-life balance, followed by children’s education, owning a dream home, health, fitness and travel goals.

This specialised cohort edition, part of the broader Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance’s Life Goals Preparedness Survey 2023 mapped over 40 life goals across diverse demographics. It offers in-depth insights into how Indian women are navigating their paths towards realizing their aspirations amidst evolving societal norms and economic conditions.

The study revealed that providing financial security for family is the top life goal, with 71 per cent women prioritising it. The findings also state that 46% of women express uncertainty about realizing their life goals, an increase from 39% in 2019, suggesting a confidence gap that is wider than that observed in men. 49% of women seek detailed expert advice for financial planning.

Chandramohan Mehra, chief marketing officer, Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance, “The rise of “me” along with “we” lifegoals amongst the women segment, provides a broad direction for the BFSI ecosystem for meaningfully catering to the changing aspirations. Keeping this in mind, Bajaj Allianz Life has been curating relevant propositions for women segment including the women-centric variant for our flagship product or special pricing for term plans”.

Top life goals of women in various categories:

1. Providing financial security for the family remains the number one life goal of women in 2023

2. Work-life balance, health and travel remain among the top 10 goals

3. 62 per cent of women want to live a peaceful life and over 42 per cent want to have a good work-life balance

4. Personal fitness along with travel goals have gained significance in women’s priority list

5. To provide for children’s education – 3 in 5 women have this goal

6. Dream home – More than 1 in 2 women have this goal

7. Physical and mental fitness is a life goal for close to 1 in 2 women in 2023

8. More than 1 in 3 women want to pursue travel goals

9. Life insurance is the most preferred investment option for 70 per cent of the life goals

10. 49 per cent of women cite the need for expert financial advice

Research design:

Kantar conducted the Bajaj Allianz Life India’s Life Goals Preparedness Survey 2023 with 1936 people across 13 cities including metros, Tier 1 and emerging Tier 2 cities. Cities covered:

North: New Delhi, Ludhiana and Bareilly

East: Kolkata, Patna and Bhubaneswar

West: Mumbai, Surat and Amravati

South: Chennai, Bangalore, Madurai and Guntur

Demographics include:

Age group 22-55 years

New Consumer Classification System (NCCS) A1+, A1, A2/A3 (20:50:30 ratio)

Salaried and Businessman/Self-employed (50:50)

Investment decision-makers



Statistically valid insights were gathered through a quantitative approach to provide a holistic understanding of India’s Life Goals. The data collection was done using tablet-based face to face interviews. The survey data was collected in October 2022.