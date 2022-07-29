Wordle 405 for July 29: Use these tips to guess today’s word correctly

Have you been unsuccessful at identifying the daily word in Wordle? While some days are difficult, today isn’t one of them. Let your feelings get the better of you because the word for today is actually an emotion that you experience very often

If you think of all the different emotions you feel, it will not be that hard for you to guess today's word in six chances. Photo Courtesy: AFP

The weekend is here and if you still haven’t figured out the word of the day on Wordle, there are still 12 hours left. In fact, this may just be the easiest word of the week not because of its type but because of the usage in everyday life, which if thought about a little will not be hard to guess correctly.

For those who have been playing it for the last year, this is going to be a walk in the park and for others, it may just be their lucky day to finally fall in love with word games. The New York Times Wordle game is one that gives users six chances to guess a five-letter word correctly. There is only one word daily on the official website and that changes every day. So, if you are struggling to get it right and are playing with friends, who could have got it right, we have got you covered.



If you are the competitive kind and don’t like to lose, here are some tips to help you get it right in the remaining chances, you have left.



What type of word is it?

This week has been dominated by verbs till now because today's word is another verb like yesterday, and an easy word at that. In fact, it is used very often every day to express the way one is feeling. If you think of all the different emotions, it will not be that hard to guess in six chances. Another tip is that if you break down the word in two parts, they make sense by themselves.

What are the letters in it?

The word has two vowels. While we can say one is at the start, the other is in the fourth position. There are no repeated letters even today. However, you should know that one letter which is used to indicate plural forms is also a part of the word.

Definition of the word

While we feel different emotions, think of the simplest ones. This one can be defined as the word used to describe making someone angry, disappointing them or getting them worried. It can also be an emotion that we personally feel.

Luckily, this word has multiple definitions. While the word can be used to describe when someone turns things topsy turvy, it can also mean an unexpected result, especially in politics or sports.



What is the easiest way to guess words on Wordle?

Wordle is easier if you approach it with a strategy, especially if you are competitive and want to get the word right every day. For most people, using vowels has worked and it is a tried and tested method. Now, these can be used with a combination of letters from words that rarely come up in daily conversations. This approach will not only help you get the easy words but also tap into difficult or lesser used words. If these don’t work, consider trying a repetition of letters as that will often provide you with a solution.

It is important to remember that Wordle isn’t too difficult and in fact, gives you the chance every day to get better at it. On some days, it may be the easiest word which you have completely ignored, thinking it would be a difficult word. The game has the easiest words and difficult words that pop up once in a while, so you can have a lot of fun with it.

We hope the above tips and tricks have helped you guess today’s word and will also help you approach the word game better in the future, if you have been finding it difficult till now. Now that you have it, you should definitely try guessing the word tomorrow and get on a streak. All the best!



