World Consumer Rights Day 2023: Everything you need to know

Every year, March 15 is marked as World Consumer Rights Day. It seeks to raise awareness about consumer rights among all as well as educate the masses about the appropriate actions consumers can take in order to steer clear of exploitation at the hands of companies and their brands

Image for representational purpose only. Photo Courtesy: istock

Each and every one of us is a consumer every day as we buy innumerable goods required in our daily life. These may range from food, vegetables, electronics and services too. While mostly we may not think of an issue arising out of it, we often overlook many aspects that deserve our attention because it may either not be the right practice by seller in order to gain a profit or simply to fool the public.

Every year, the world celebrates World Consumer Rights Day on March 15. The day is marked to raise awareness about consumer rights among people by educating them about the appropriate actions they can take every day. These actions are often necessary so that they can not be exploited by sellers and companies.

Here are some interesting facts about the day that you should definitely know about:

History

World Consumer Rights Day came into being in 1983. It was inspired by a speech given by John Fitzgerald Kennedy, the former president of the United States of America, to the U.S. Congress on consumer rights. During the speech, he spoke of four fundamental rights of the consumer -- the right to protection, the right to be informed, the right to make a choice and the right to be heard. He stated, “Consumers by definition include us all. They are the largest economic group, affecting and affected by almost every public and private economic dimension. Yet they are the only important group whose views are often not heard.”

After its origin in 1983, this day is gaining popularity and relevance with every passing year. Consumer International, the world´s federation of consumer organizations, organises the World Consumer Rights Day every year.

Importance

There have been many instances in the past which have highlighted the exploitation meted out to consumers by companies and brands. World Consumer Rights Day seeks to educate consumers about their rights and raise awareness among them about the various ways in which they can protect themselves and steer clear of exploitation. Consumer awareness, protection and empowerment have drastically improved over the years due to the strict trade policies and government laws crafted to protect consumers.

Theme for 2023

The theme for World Consumer Rights Day 2023 is, 'Empowering consumers through clean energy transitions'. The objective of this year’s theme is to make consumers more inclusive and recognise them as key marketplace participants. The theme seeks to include consumers in the high-level discussion and ensure that the drafted energy policy lays emphasis on the needs of the consumers and encourages good business practices that can benefit the consumers.

How can you observe World Consumer Rights Day 2023?

1. Participate in any event

2. Various forums and agencies including Consumers International conduct events worldwide that largely educate consumers. You can either join such an event or attend it.

3. Raise awareness among others

4. You can educate others in your social circle about consumer rights and what they can do in case any seller violates their fundamental rights.

5. Share your own experience

6. Share your consumer rights story on social media or even amongst your circle. Speak about the time when your right was exploited and what actions did you take to seek justice. This will encourage others to speak up against the wrong.