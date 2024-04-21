World Earth Day: How can AI help design sustainable offices?

Artificial intelligence is poised to revolutionise the way we approach sustainability in every sphere. On World Earth Day, a design expert delves into the myriad ways AI can help design sustainable offices

AI-powered technologies are revolutionising how office spaces are designed and operated, focusing on enhancing both productivity and sustainability. Photo Courtesy: iStock

In today's rapidly evolving corporate landscape, businesses are increasingly recognising the importance of sustainability not just as a moral imperative but also as a strategic advantage. However, achieving sustainability goals while maintaining productivity and efficiency can be a challenging task. The architectural and design industry is on the cusp of a significant transformation driven by artificial intelligence (AI). Its ability to analyse massive datasets holds immense potential for environmental progress in various capacities.