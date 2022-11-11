×
Breaking News
Thane: Man kills friend in Dombivli for refusing to get cigarettes, held
Gujarat polls: 324 candidates file nomination forms so far; AAP leads with 70
Prez remark: Odisha condemns Bengal minister, demands action
Convicts in Rajiv Gandhi assassination case released from TN prisons
Shah Rukh Khan stopped at Mumbai airport with his team over luxury watches
Home > Lifestyle News > Culture News > Article > World Origami Day How practising origami aids mindfulness

World Origami Day: How practising origami aids mindfulness

Premium

Updated on: 11 November,2022 11:04 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Maitrai Agarwal | maitrai.agarwal@mid-day.com

Top

Origami, the art of paper folding, is steadily gaining traction as a mindful hobby across demographics. On World Origami Day, we spoke to experts and practitioners to further our understanding about this soothing art

World Origami Day: How practising origami aids mindfulness

Flying Man by Himanshu Agrawal. Photo Credits: Himanshu Agrawal/orukami.com


Tracing its origins to Japan, origami—the art of folding paper—is practised across the globe for decorative and ceremonial purposes. Its growing popularity across the globe eventually led to November 11 being observed as World Origami Day. Whether it’s a paper plane or boat, many of us have tried our hand at this humble art form. 

Lifestyle news life and style mumbai culture news art

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK