World Photography Day Exploring photographers tryst with Mumbai

World Photography Day: Exploring photographers’ tryst with Mumbai

Updated on: 19 August,2024 10:45 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Raaina Jain | raaina.jain@mid-day.com

From grand celebrations to daily struggles, Mumbai has been a muse for many photographers. On World Photography Day, we speak to Mumbai-based photographers about their connection with the city, the opportunities it offers for photography and the photographs they hold dear

Gateway Mornings, Photograph by Salonee Jain

Photography is a powerful creative medium that empowers people to preserve moments, document history, encapsulate culture and chronicle experiences. This multi-faceted art form is a tool of information and change. From historic feats to tragic occurrences, from cultural extravaganzas to everyday life, photographers have long been documenting different aspects of the world.

