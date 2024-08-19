From grand celebrations to daily struggles, Mumbai has been a muse for many photographers. On World Photography Day, we speak to Mumbai-based photographers about their connection with the city, the opportunities it offers for photography and the photographs they hold dear

Gateway Mornings, Photograph by Salonee Jain

Photography is a powerful creative medium that empowers people to preserve moments, document history, encapsulate culture and chronicle experiences. This multi-faceted art form is a tool of information and change. From historic feats to tragic occurrences, from cultural extravaganzas to everyday life, photographers have long been documenting different aspects of the world.