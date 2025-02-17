The former Indian cricketer along with his wife Sagarika Ghatge and her brother Shivjeet Ghatge, has purchased a 2,600 square feet luxury apartment

Former Indian cricketer Zaheer Khan, along with his wife Sagarika Ghatge and her brother Shivjeet Ghatge, has purchased a 2,600 square feet luxury apartment in Lower Parel, Mumbai, for Rs 11 crore, according to Square Yards.

Real estate consultant Square Yards said it has reviewed property registration documents.

The transaction was registered in February 2025, the consultant said in a statement.

The property is located in Indiabulls Sky, developed by Equinox India Developments Ltd. The apartment spans a carpet area of 2,158 square feet and a built-up area of 2,590 square feet and comes with three car parking spaces.

The deal includes a stamp duty payment of Rs 66 lakh and a registration charge of Rs 30,000.

As per RERA, Indiabulls Sky is a ready-to-move-in residential project spread across 3 acres.

Currently, the average resale property price in the project is Rs 49,096 per square feet.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.