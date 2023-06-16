Breaking News
18-year-old Sweezal Furtado of India crowned Miss Teen International Princess

Updated on: 16 June,2023 05:08 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Furtado's journey into the fashion industry commenced when she emerged as one of the winners in the Ignite India Meraki Fashion Competition in 2021

18-year-old Sweezal Furtado of India crowned Miss Teen International Princess

Sweezal Furtado being crowned as Miss Teen International Princess. Photo Courtesy: Sweezal Furtado

Sweezal Furtado, an 18-year-old Indian teenager has made all Indians proud by clinching the coveted title of 'Miss Teen International Princess' at the recently concluded Miss Teen Universal 2023 pageant held in Peru, South America. She has also won the titles, 'Miss Teen Universal Asia' and 'Best National Costume Award'. 
  
Furtado's journey into the fashion industry commenced when she emerged as one of the winners in the Ignite India Meraki Fashion Competition held in Bengaluru in February 2021. She was crowned as the Fresh Face of Ignite India 2021, showcasing her true potential and undeniable charm. 
  
Her triumphant stride continued as she secured the title of 'Miss Supermodel India' 2nd Runner up in the prestigious STAR Entertainment Production held at The Leela Palace, New Delhi. This achievement paved the way for her current reign as Miss Teen Universal India 2023, a testament to her growing prominence in the national and international pageant circuit. She also won the title of Star Miss Teen India South 2021.


Furthado's mother, Savitha Furtado says, "Since she has been passionate about pageantry from the beginning, Sweezal always participated in various events. This being a huge pageant where you represent your country was like a dream come true for her."
  
With her sights set on global recognition, Furtado journeyed to Peru to represent her India at the Miss Teen International Pageant. Facing tough competition, she managed to capture the hearts of the judges, ultimately being crowned "Miss Teen International Princess". 


Moving forward, Furtado now wishes to venture into acting and is looking forward to an opportunity. 


Also Read: India is set to host the 71st Miss World pageant after 27 years in 2023

