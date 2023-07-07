Breaking News
5 monsoon bodycare essentials from Bath & Body Works

Updated on: 07 July,2023 06:43 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Monsoon is around the corner and so is the bad news for skin: Humidity. We have curated a list of 5 body care essential items from Bath & Body Works

Image for representational purposes only. Photo Courtesy: iStock

With Monsoons in full swing, your skin seeks that extra TLC to combat the dryness and humidity that comes with the season. It is extremely crucial to treat your body with products that are nourishing and leave your skin hydrated and supple


The rich formulations of Bath & Body Works products are specially designed to replenish moisture and restore the skin's natural balance, making them ideal for the monsoon season. Their refreshing fragrances also add a great touch to your self-care routine, transforming your rainy days into indulgent moments of pampering.


Here are a few recommendations that deserve a spot in your monsoon kit, making your skin rain-friendly at all times:


Pure Wonder Shower Gel: INR 1,649
Leaves your skin feeling fresh, clean and beautifully fragranced. Infused with vitamin E and aloe

Juniper Sage Salt Body Scrub: INR 2,399
Buffs and exfoliates skin to leave you feeling soft and refreshed. Infused with natural essential oils, vitamin E, aloe and salt. Made without sulfates, parabens or artificial dyes and is Dermatologist tested

Prismatic Stars Ultimate Hydration Body Cream: INR 2099/-
The body cream leaves your skin feeling soft, smooth, and replenished, just like your favorite body cream—but with hyaluronic acid.

Gingham Whipped Body Butter: INR 1,249
Whipped, fluffy texture that absorbs quickly and is infused with shea butter and cocoa butter to provide over 24 hours of intense moisture.

A Thousand Wishes Fine Fragrance Mist: INR 1,799
scents your skin with a light-as-air-mist that's super layer-able. 

DIY home remedies for monsoon skincare

1. The skin can feel dull during monsoon, use a sheet mask with charcoal or a charcoal-containing peel-off mask.
2. Cucumber juice with rose water works as a good hydrator post-cleansing. It is soothing around the eyes and on irritated rosacea-prone sensitive skin.
3. For dry skin, use glycerine rose water with a few drops of lemon juice. Refrigerate the mixture and apply cold post-cleansing.

Things to avoid during the monsoon

1. Essential oil should not be left on the face for more than twenty minutes.
2. Avoid excessive steam inhalation or steam baths. Stick to once a week, for five to seven minutes and make sure to have a cool shower after.
3. If you get a body massage, shower within twenty minutes.
4. Avoid leaving hair oil overnight to prevent breakouts on the face.

