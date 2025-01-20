Breaking News
Saif Ali Khan attack case: How CCTVs, GPay, and cell data led police to the attacker
Saif Ali Khan attack case: Our area is turning into mini-Bangladesh, says Worli Koliwada residents
Mumbai: Another victim falls prey to honey, money and blackmail gang
Mid-Day Impact: Dust-mitigation measures imposed in Aarey
Exclusive: Wait time for BEST buses rises from 15 mins to 28 mins
shot-button
Podcast Banner Podcast Banner
Home > Lifestyle News > Fashion News > Article > After performing at Coldplays Mumbai concert Jasleen Royal surprises fans with limited edition merchandise

After performing at Coldplay's Mumbai concert, Jasleen Royal surprises fans with limited-edition merchandise

Updated on: 20 January,2025 10:30 AM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

The Indian singer was the opening act for Coldplay on their 'Music of the Spheres' tour before she performed with Chris Martin in Mumbai on January 18

After performing at Coldplay's Mumbai concert, Jasleen Royal surprises fans with limited-edition merchandise

The exclusive merchandise captures Jasleen’s signature style, refreshing, soulful vibe and creative energy. Photo Courtesy: The Souled Store

Listen to this article
After performing at Coldplay's Mumbai concert, Jasleen Royal surprises fans with limited-edition merchandise
x
00:00

After lighting up the stage with her performance as the opening act for Coldplay’s critically acclaimed Music of the Spheres tour, India’s loved pop sensation Jasleen Royal has launched new limited-edition merchandise.

The Indian singer has teamed up with The Souled Store to unveil the exclusive drop that captures Jasleen’s signature style, refreshing, soulful vibe and creative energy.
 
The buzz and excitement surrounding Jasleen Royal’s performance at Coldplay's iconic 'Music of the Spheres' tour is at an all-time high. A trailblazer of Indian pop, Jasleen is known to not only be a singer, but also a composer, songwriter, performer and producer, who has been taking Indian pop music to new heights. In the lead-up to her opening performance for Coldplay’s globally renowned tour, Jasleen has been keeping her fans close through every step of the journey, from rehearsals to prep moments shared on social media, she also shared the same on her WhatsApp channel. To make this experience even more meaningful, she also launched limited-edition merchandise, allowing fans to connect with her journey in a personal and tangible way.
 
Speaking about the collaboration with Jasleen Royal, Vedang Patel, co-founder of The Souled Store, shared, “We’re beyond excited to see Jasleen Royal set a new milestone as the only Indian singer to open for Coldplay at their upcoming concerts in India. It’s even more special that she’s collaborating with us to curate a new collection of T-shirts that reflect her unique style. Her ability to seamlessly blend music, fashion, and personality resonates with so many, and we can’t wait to see her shine on every stage that she takes on."




"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Jasleen Royal coldplay mumbai dy patil stadium indian music Mumbai music Music

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK