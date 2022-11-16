An expert’s guide to trending hairstyles for this wedding season

In time for wedding season, here are four effortless hairstyles that will suit different hair types and elevate your look
Image for representational purpose only. Photo Courtesy: istock
It’s that time of the year when the wedding season kicks in, and one is left with countless sartorial and grooming decisions to make. While brides have an army of stylists, and best friends to take care of them, attendees are often left to their own devices. From casual waves to intricate ponytails, there are numerous trendy hairstyles that one can wear with lehengas, sarees, gowns, or suits to ace your wedding look. If the thought of attending weddings makes you anxious, fret not.
We’ve got Amy Johnson, global lead stylist at Dyson to share a step-by-step guide to help you ace your up-do in no-time.