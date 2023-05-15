Breaking News
Home > Lifestyle News > Fashion News > Article > As Gen Z and boomers opt for plastic surgeries Expert shares the risks and benefits

As Gen Z and boomers opt for plastic surgeries; Expert shares the risks and benefits

Updated on: 15 May,2023 09:05 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Ainie Rizvi | ainie.rizvi@mid-day.com

Priyanka Chopra Jonas opens up about ‘deep depression’ due to a botched rhinoplasty. Experts reveal why more Gen Z and boomers want to change their look and share a rundown to approach plastic surgeries in an informed manner

As Gen Z and boomers opt for plastic surgeries; Expert shares the risks and benefits

About 1,53,317 face and body aesthetic surgeries have been performed in India annually. Photo courtesy: iStock


Recently Priyanka Chopra Jonas confessed about her botched plastic surgery on the nose. In the episode of The Howard Stern Show, she revealed that the surgery did more harm than good throwing her into a dark phase. To top the sloppy job, she got fired from three different movies due to the massive change in her facial features. “I thought my career was over before it started”, disclosed the Citadel star.

