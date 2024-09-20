From streets to runways, vintage fashion trends like bell bottoms, psychedelic prints and ballet flats are undergoing a revival. We decode these trends and speak to fashion experts who share styling tips

Image for representational purpose only. Photo Courtesy: istock

The 1990s and early 2000s were fun decades for fashion. ‘Experimentation’ was the buzzword with innovative and fearless styles taking centre stage. Dresses over pants, chunky belts and jewellery with every outfit, low-waste jeans with crop tops – these Y2K fashion trends ruled the runway and the streets alike. Almost two decades later, the fashion industry is undergoing a wave of nostalgia, bringing back the fashion of the past.