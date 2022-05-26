Cannes 2022: Decoding Deepika Padukone and Aishwarya Rai’s red carpet looks

Indian actresses Deepika Padukone and Aishwarya Rai have been setting the Cannes red carpet on fire with their sublime fashion statements. Experts decode their top looks, and share a step-by-step routine to recreate Deepika’s Cannes style

Actresses Aishwarya Rai (L) and Deepika Padukone (R) are being lauded for their sartorial choices at the Cannes Film Festival. Pic/AFP

Cannes Film Festival is underway, and continues to make headlines for everything—from global cinema to sartorial choices. Held in the French Riviera, the film festival has been a fashion hotspot for decades with celebrities adorning the most glittering outfits and walking the red carpet. Jury Member Deepika Padukone and Cannes regular Aishwarya Rai have been turning heads in a range of divine outfits. Experts pick their favourite red carpet looks from Cannes, and share a step-by-step guide on how to recreate Padukone’s look.