Do you use caps and hats to brave the heat? Fashion experts tell you how to look stylish

The heat in Mumbai is peaking forcing people to pull out caps and hats. Many people use them for a fashion statement. And rightly so, because fashion experts say, they are very versatile

While caps are mostly used to protect people from the sun and rain, fashion experts say there is a lot more that people can do with them. Image for representational purposes only. Photo Courtesy: iStock

As much as we hope, the summer heat isn’t going away any time soon. To escape the impact of scorching sun, use of caps and bucket hats is important. Often people think it is an additional accessory, but it serves more than one purpose – style as well as protection. While most people are comfortable wearing the classic caps, experts say there is much more that can be done with the hats and caps. If one moves beyond the simple and plain ones, the rise of bucket hats is a proof.