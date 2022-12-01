Expert skincare tips and makeup looks for this wedding season

If attending weddings makes you anxious, we’ve got you covered with expert skincare tips, and the best of make-up trends which will elevate your look

If Instagram is to go by, everyone you know is getting married. It is indeed the season to make merry and be your fabulous self when in attendance. Depending on the kind of wedding you’re about to attend—grand, intimate, or elegant—you must decide the look to carry. Skincare and make-up might seem daunting to many, but we’ve got experts to help you with simple tips. As a precursor, expert dermatologist with AcneSquad Dr. Rashmi Shetty shares easy skincare tips to get your skin ready, and Sukhleen Aneja, CEO, Beauty and FMCG Brands, Good Glamm Group lists eight make-up trends that are being loved across the globe right now.



Before you get started with the make-up, here are some skincare tips by Dr Rashmi Shetty:



1. Hydrate and nourish

Following a daily skincare routine is highly important. One must ensure their skin is nourished and hydrated. Well hydrated skin heals itself, appears glowing, and youthful. Add moisturiser and nourishing cream to your skincare routine for supple and smooth skin.

