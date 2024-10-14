Fall is a season of transformation, not just in nature but also in fashion. Designers share a guide to autumn staples, and trending colours and provide expert tips on how to mix and match them for stylish outfits

Image for representational purposes only (Photo Courtesy: Pixabay)

With a change in season, it’s time for your wardrobe to reflect the seasonal transformation. If you are someone who enjoys layering and earthy hues, autumn is an exciting time. From cosy knits to tailored jackets and everything in between, autumn offers many wardrobe options to keep you warm and fashionable. However, it is important to have the right autumn staples to maximise the versatility of your seasonal wardrobe. From delving into trending colour combinations to layering tips, fashion designers share the ultimate guide for curating stunning autumnal outfits that reflect your style. Whether you're a seasoned fashionista or new to the world of style, these expert tips will help you navigate the autumn trends and create effortlessly chic outfits.