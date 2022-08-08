Festive wear: Experts share tips on sporting a simple yet stylish ethnic look

From Independence Day to Ganesh Chaturthi, August is full of festivities calling for some grooming sessions. If you are opting for something simple, elegant yet stylish this year, here are some useful tips for a fuss-free fresh look

With Raksha Bandhan, Independence Day, Parsi New Year, Janmashtami and Ganesh Chaturthi round the corner, August is an eventful month calling for some impromptu grooming sessions and experiments with different fashion trends. While sticking to one type of look may get boring, it is better to innovate by mix-matching items from western and traditional Indian styles.