Ganesh Chaturthi 2022: Here’s your key to donning a saree with style and comfort

With evolving fashion trends, sarees can now be styled in a number of ways perfectly blending style and comfort. If you are planning to wear a saree this Ganesh Chaturthi, here are some tips to keep a check on
Organza saree, Kanjivaram and belted-saree. Image credit_Saurabh Shah and Riddhi Mehra
Ganesh Chaturthi is a big deal for Mumbaikars and this year is super-special given the fact that the festival is being celebrated sans pandemic restrictions after two long years. It is only predictable that the city residents would go all out in preparing for the much-awaited celebrations in a completely traditional manner. This also means it is time for many to indulge in some fashion experiments and turn up in their best festive outfits; naturally one can never miss out on sarees when it comes to ethnic wear.