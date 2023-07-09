Breaking News
Gap collaborates with toy company Mattel to launch Barbie-inspired apparel collection

Updated on: 09 July,2023 01:56 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

The collection which has launched, ahead of the worldwide release of Barbie on July 21, starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling, includes tees, skirts, logo hoodies, denim and button-downs

In India, the collection hits Gap stores across the country on July 21. Photo Courtesy: Gap

American lifestyle brand Gap collaborates with multinational toy company Mattel, Inc., inspired by its portfolio of brands that include Barbie, to launch a Barbie-inspired apparel collection, ahead of the worldwide release of Barbie on July 21, directed by Greta Gerwig, starring Margot Robbie as Barbie, and Ryan Gosling as Ken. 

Ever since the film was announced, there has been a buzz around it especially for 90s kids, who have grown up with the Barbie dolls, that became an important part of their childhood, not only playing with them but also knowing every character, that invokes nostalgia.


Gap x Mattel product drop will be the Gap x Barbie collection, which includes tees, skirts, logo hoodies, denim and button-downs – all designed on Gap’s product icons featuring classic Barbie® branding and Gap’s signature arch typeface. Starting May 23, the Gap x Barbie collection will be available for the entire family to shop on the official website around the world, and in select Gap stores globally, with select styles offered through Mattel Creations, Mattel’s collector and direct-to-consumer platform. In India, the collection hits Gap stores across the country on July 21.  


“We are excited to partner with Gap to combine Mattel’s iconic brand portfolio with Gap’s signature products,” said Josh Silverman, chief franchise officer and global head of consumer products at Mattel. "We look forward to working together to offer our fans fun, quality clothing for the entire family, plus a new way to embrace their favorite Mattel brands, franchises, characters and stories.”


“Gap’s partnership with Mattel represents two iconic brands collaborating on products that customers can wear as a family, and have fun,” said Christopher Goble, head of merchandising at Gap. “Each launch will celebrate our optimistic spirit of individuality and connection through creative expression and play. I can’t wait for people around the world to create memories with Gap x Mattel.”

Interestingly, this is not the first time that Gap and Barbie have partnered together. In 1995, Gap and Barbie produced a red Gap logo fit for Barbie herself, followed by 'Barbie in Khakis' debuting in 1996, and the 'Barbie and Kelly in Denim' collection a year later.


