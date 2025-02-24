Giorgio Armani opens its first store in Mumbai; know all the details here

The boutique features sophisticated elements typical of the Armani aesthetic: floors are in marble- and onyx-effect is coordinating with the wall coverings in fine-textured silk wallpaper from the Armani/Casa collection

Giorgio Armani opens its first boutique in Mumbai at the Jio World Plaza in Bandra Kurla Complex in Bandra East.

This exquisite new space embodies the brand’s signature aesthetic of refined elegance and sophisticated craftsmanship, offering an immersive experience into the world of Armani.

To commemorate this launch, Giorgio Armani presents an exclusive showcase of the iconic collaborative works of legendary fashion photographer Aldo Fallai. The showcase will go on from February 12 to March 9 at the Jio World Plaza Atrium, paying homage to the three-decade creative partnership. It will celebrate the visionary synergy between Giorgio Armani and Aldo Fallai.

Italian elegance and visual journey of fashion and art

The Mumbai store features the signature Giorgio Armani design created with his team of architects. The boutique features sophisticated elements typical of the Armani aesthetic: floors are in marble- and onyx-effect is coordinating with the wall coverings in fine-textured silk wallpaper from the Armani/Casa collection and the ceiling in marmorino, which echo the colours and veining in the different areas within the boutique. The furniture features platinum-coloured metal and eucalyptus fronts and is lined with wallpaper and glass. Armani/Casa provides many of the furnishings, such as lamps, rugs and Barbican armchairs.

The Aldo Fallai exhibit extending across the Giorgio Armani boutique, Armani/Caffè, and the Atrium at Jio World Plaza showcases Fallai’s timeless black-and-white photography, which redefined Armani’s visual language since 1977, by blending cinematic storytelling with Renaissance influences.

Giorgio Armani x Aldo Fallai: A timeless vision

The artistic partnership between Giorgio Armani and photographer Aldo Fallai dates back to the mid-1970s, playing a pivotal role in defining the visual identity of the Armani brand. As Armani revolutionized fashion with his effortless, structured tailoring, Fallai translated this vision into striking black-and-white imagery, blending cinematic influences with Renaissance and Mannerist aesthetics. Their collaboration, spanning nearly three decades, not only captured Armani’s evolving design philosophy but also contributed significantly to the global rise of Made in Italy. Resuming in recent years, their enduring creative synergy continues to shape Armani’s timeless, sophisticated narrative.

Giorgio Armani collections

The Giorgio Armani in Mumbai boutique offers an extensive selection of the latest SS’25 ready-to-wear collections for men & women, accessories, Armani/Privé fragrances, and the exclusive Made to Measure service providing a seamless fusion of fashion and lifestyle in an intimate Italian setting.

The store covers an area of 219 square metres and is arranged over a single floor at first level. This is the second Giorgio Armani store to open in the country, after the flagship in the capital New Delhi.

Unveiled in New York, the latest Giorgio Armani Women’s Collection pays homage to the city as a global fashion and cinematic icon. This season, the collection reinterprets 1930s silhouettes through an exquisite fusion of Eastern influences, fluid tailoring, and noir-inspired elegance. Long silk pantsuits, impeccably crafted leather trench coats, embroidered jacquards, and shimmering boudoir-style eveningwear define the lineup, rendered in a soft palette of beige, bronze, blush, and powder blue. Signature elements—oversized hats, delicate headscarves, and flowing skirts—imbue the collection with a sense of effortless sophistication.

Alongside the women’s collection, Giorgio Armani’s menswear continues to epitomize understated luxury, offering an impeccable curation of razor-sharp tailoring, refined leisurewear, and signature evening ensembles that seamlessly balance structure and fluidity. The men’s line reflects Armani’s unparalleled vision of modern elegance, where precise craftsmanship meets a quiet yet powerful aesthetic.

Now, with the grand unveiling of its first Mumbai boutique at Jio World Plaza, Giorgio Armani brings its legacy of luxury to the city.

Exhibition

Aldo Fallai X Giorgio Armani exhibition will be on till Sunday, March 9 at Jio World Plaza

Address:

Giorgio Armani Store, Level 1, Jio World Plaza Mall, Bandra Kurla Complex, Mumbai