I gravitate towards styles that exude understated sophistication, says Mira Rajput Kapoor

Updated on: 09 July,2024 07:12 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

For Mira Rajput Kapoor, fashion is a reflection of individuality

I gravitate towards styles that exude understated sophistication, says Mira Rajput Kapoor

Mira Rajput Kapoor (Photo Courtesy: IANS)

For Mira Rajput Kapoor, fashion is a reflection of individuality. She said that she gravitates towards styles that exude understated sophistication.


“Fashion, to me, is a reflection of personal style and individuality. It's about expressing oneself through clothing and accessories in a way that feels authentic and comfortable.”


“I gravitate towards styles that exude understated sophistication -- pieces that are classic yet modern, and can seamlessly transition from day to night,” Mira, who is the brand ambassador for jewellery label Perfectly Average, told IANS.


She believes that fashion is about curating a wardrobe that makes her feel confident.

“I feel like I’ve learned a lot over the years; it’s definitely always a learning curve. For me, fashion is not just about following trends but about curating a wardrobe that speaks to who I am and makes me feel confident! Every time you make an appearance, your style game is on point,” said Mira.

On striking a balance between being glamorous yet being true to her personality, she said, “Every time I step out, I love to mix glamour by staying true to myself and feeling confident in what I wear. It's about picking jewellery pieces that bring out my personality and enhance my style without going overboard.”

“Whether it's adding a touch of sparkle with accessories or opting for a standout piece, I always aim for that balance.”

“And you know what? Embracing my flaws is a big part of this journey -- it’s what makes me unique... So, embracing my imperfections makes me feel like me,” she added.

Talking about being the brand ambassador of the label, Mira said that they create jewellery that blends simplicity with elegance, which aligns with her personal style.

(With inputs from IANS)

 

 

 

