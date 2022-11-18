In form for winters: Here’s a guide to ace the body-fitting fashion with corsets

With form-fitting styles offering the flattering chic look, fall 2022 is the year of corset clothing. Here’s an expert guide to styling the classic body-shaping item in-sync with the winter-mood
Isha Borah (left) in a sleeveless corset top. Niki Mehra in Jacque white longline corset. Image courtesy: Borah and Lea Clothing Co
With the ever-growing love for form-fitting silhouette, classic corset apparels and bodycon items are making their way to the Indian wardrobes more than ever. While a classic age corset--a bust-to-waist support garment-- was worn to train the torso into a desired shape accentuating the bust and the waist, modern-age corsets have only evolved to not flatter the body type, but also work as individual items in comfortable fabrics as well as a complimenting accessory to other elements of the top wear.