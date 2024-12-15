Breaking News
Dadar Hanuman temple won't be demolished, notice stayed: BJP
Mumbai Police nabs four for possession, sale and supply of ganja
Aaditya Thackeray performs 'maha-aarti' at Hanuman temple in Dadar
Have not resigned as Maharashtra Congress chief: Patole
Thane court settles four fatal accident claims with compensation of Rs 4.84 cr
shot-button
E-paper E-paper
Home > Lifestyle News > Fashion News > Article > Isak Andic founder of fashion chain Mango dies in accident

Isak Andic, founder of fashion chain Mango, dies in accident

Updated on: 15 December,2024 12:38 PM IST  |  Barcelona, Spain
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

Isac Andic quickly opened dozens of more stores in Spain and then abroad, starting in neighbouring Portugal and France, all under the name Mango

Isak Andic, founder of fashion chain Mango, dies in accident

Isak Andric (Pic: AFP)

Listen to this article
Isak Andic, founder of fashion chain Mango, dies in accident
x
00:00

Isak Andic, the founder of Spanish fashion retail giant Mango, died on Saturday in an accident, the company revealed.


While they did not provide further details on the cause of death, Spanish media reports stated the 71-year-old died after falling down a ravine while hiking in the mountains near Barcelona with several family members, AFP reported. 


"It is with deep regret that we announce the unexpected death of Isak Andic, our non-executive chairman and founder of Mango," Mango CEO, Toni Ruiz, said in a statement.


"Isak has been an example for all of us. He dedicated his life to Mango, leaving an indelible mark thanks to his strategic vision, his inspiring leadership and his unwavering commitment to values that he himself imbued in our company," he added.

About Isac Andic

According to Forbes, Andic was one of Spain's richest men, with the estimated net worth of the family being $4.5 billion.

Born in 1953 in Istanbul, Andic moved to Barcelona with his family when he was 14.  He opened his first shop on the Paseo de Gracia, Barcelona's famous shopping street in 1984 with the help of his older brother Nahman.

Andic quickly opened dozens of more stores in Spain and then abroad, starting in neighbouring Portugal and France, all under the name Mango.

Mango is one of Europe's largest fashion groups, with nearly 2,800 stores worldwide. Andic laid the foundation of the clothing chain and was instrumental in driving it to the success it enjoys today. At the time of death, Andic was serving as the non-executive chairman of the group.

(With inputs from AFP)

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

fashion fashion news lifestyle Lifestyle news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK