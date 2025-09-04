Breaking News
Maharashtra reschedules Eid-e-Milad holiday in Mumbai to avoid overlap with Anant Chaturdashi
Three killed in car crash on Mumbai-Nashik highway
If betrayed over Maratha quota, we will make them bite the dust in polls: Manoj Jarange
Woman cop among 3 held after impostors flee with Rs 10 lakh of Mumbai businessman
Maharashtra: One killed, eight injured in blast at explosives factory in Nagpur
Italian fashion designer Giorgio Armani passes away at 91
shot-button
E-paper E-paper
Home > Lifestyle News > Fashion News > Article > Italian fashion designer Giorgio Armani passes away at 91

Italian fashion designer Giorgio Armani passes away at 91

Updated on: 04 September,2025 07:34 PM IST  |  Paris
AFP |

Top

The best known contemporary designer, Armani opened his fashion house in Milan in 1975, quickly rising to the top of the industry and going on to dress the stars

Italian fashion designer Giorgio Armani passes away at 91

The Italian icon was credited with inventing red-carpet fashion. Photo Courtesy: AFP

Listen to this article
Italian fashion designer Giorgio Armani passes away at 91
x
00:00

Italian fashion legend Giorgio Armani, king of a high-end lifestyle empire, has died at the age of 91 "surrounded by his loved ones", his company said Thursday, September 4.

"With infinite sorrow, the Armani Group announces the passing of its creator, founder, and tireless driving force: Giorgio Armani," it said in a statement.

Italian fashion legend Giorgio Armani, king of a high-end lifestyle empire, has died at the age of 91 "surrounded by his loved ones", his company said Thursday, September 4.

"With infinite sorrow, the Armani Group announces the passing of its creator, founder, and tireless driving force: Giorgio Armani," it said in a statement.



The best known contemporary designer, Armani opened his fashion house in Milan in 1975, quickly rising to the top of the industry and going on to dress the stars.


His funeral will be private, the group said, but well-wishers can pay respects beforehand at a funeral chamber open on Saturday and Sunday in Milan.

"Il Signor Armani, as he was always respectfully and admiringly called by employees and collaborators, passed away peacefully, surrounded by his loved ones," the company said.

"Indefatigable to the end, he worked until his final days, dedicating himself to the company, the collections, and the many ongoing and future projects," the company said.

Armani had cancelled his menswear show in Milan this year due to health reasons. He also missed the Paris Armani Prive show on doctors' orders.

"In 20 years of Armani Prive, it's the first time I'm not in Paris," he said in a statement sent to AFP in July.

"My doctors advised more rest, even though I felt ready."

He added that he had "followed and overseen every aspect of the show remotely", stressing: "I approved and signed off on everything you will see."

The Italian icon was credited with inventing red-carpet fashion, but also moved into a younger and less expensive range through Emporio Armani, and opened luxury hotels.

His death came just weeks ahead of celebrations marking 50 years of his eponymous label.

Italy's Culture Minister Alessandro Giuli led the tributes, paying homage to "a leading figure in Italian culture, who was able to transform elegance into a universal language".

"His understated and innovative style redefined the relationship between fashion, cinema, and society, leaving an indelible mark on contemporary culture," he said.

"He was not only a master of fashion, but also a recognised ambassador of Italian identity around the world."

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Did you find this article helpful?

Yes
No

Help us improve further by providing more detailed feedback and stand a chance to win a 3-month e-paper subscription! Click Here

Note: Winners will be selected via a lucky draw.

Help us improve further by providing more detailed feedback and stand a chance to win a 3-month e-paper subscription! Click Here

Note: Winners will be selected via a lucky draw.

fashion fashion news Lifestyle news culture news italy

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK